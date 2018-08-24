By Trend

Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Hossein Naghavi Hosseini pointed to Iran’s recent achievements in the defense field, saying the country is capable to commercialize its defense industries.

“Iran is openly threatened by the United States and the Zionist regime; for this reason, Iran needs to strengthen its defensive capabilities to disappoint the enemies,” Naghavi Hosseini told Mehr News Agency Aug. 24.

He noted that the defense achievements of the Islamic Republic do not threaten other countries, but are an opportunity for them to use Iran’s defense industry to defend their countries.

He underlined that Iran is capable to commercialize its defense industries.

Earlier, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, pointed to the unveiling of the new generation of Fateh-e Mobin missile on August 13, and said "the production of the missile will lead to the undertaking of a huge step toward the development of Iran’s defense and deterrent capabilities."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz