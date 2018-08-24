By Trend

The heads of the Central Asian states met in a narrow format in the Avaza tourism zone in Turkmenistan before the session of the Council of Heads of the Founder States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), Uzbek media reported citing the Uzbek presidential press service.

The meeting was attended by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the problems of the Aral Sea and the work to improve the ecological situation in the region.

As part of the comprehensive measures to mitigate the consequences of the Aral catastrophe and the development of the Aral Sea region, designed for 2013-2017, more than 500 projects have been implemented.

At the meeting, the sides discussed mitigating the consequences of the Aral catastrophe, water pollution and improvement of the ecological condition in the region, as well as consolidation of efforts of the Central Asian countries in this direction.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz