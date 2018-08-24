By Trend

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan support full-fledged participation of Afghanistan in the implementation of major regional and international projects, in particular in the spheres of energy, transport and communications, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The Turkmen and Kyrgyz presidents held talks at the meeting on Aug. 23 in Ashgabat city, according to the report.

Noting the non-alternative nature of peaceful, political settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that the parties agreed to provide all-round support to the international community in the economic recovery of Afghanistan, the report said.

Presently, it is obvious that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem, a nationwide dialogue is needed involving all the responsible parties with the leading role of the UN, the Turkmen president said.

Ashgabat regularly supports the provision of more extensive and targeted international economic assistance to Afghanistan, primarily through the involvement of this country in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in energy and transport sphere.

These projects include the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the laying of power transmission lines and fiber optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, the construction of railroads from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

