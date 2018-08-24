The (JCPOA), Iran nuclear deal, concluded on July 14, 2015, opened the way for a new chapter in EU-Iran relations. A high level EU delegation - High Representative Mogherini and seven Commissioners - visited Tehran in this context in April 2016 and since then the cooperation has evolved in various sectors ranging from economic cooperation, transport and energy to education and culture, as well as global challenges such as climate change, drugs, migration and refugee flows.

Cooperation between the EU and Iran in these sectors involves high-level dialogues, technical exchanges and concrete projects. This includes support to Iran's national nuclear regulatory authority and the Bushehr nuclear power plant. The Commission also assists Iran since 2001 by providing support to the education, health care, and job opportunities benefitting the 3.5 million Afghan refugees and migrants residing in the country.