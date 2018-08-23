By Trend

The Belarusian army has signed a contract with a Russian concern for buying a radar station Sopka, representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

The Belarusian delegation sent to the international defense technology expo Army 2018 has signed the contract with the Russian concern Almaz-Antey.

The Belarusian army will also get another batch of sniper rifles made by Kalashnikov Concern.

Negotiations were held with Uralvagonzavod Company to discuss further modernization of T-72 tanks up to the T-72B3 level. Negotiations were held with Russian Helicopters Company to discuss aftersales service for Mi-8MTV-5 helicopters.

BelTA reported earlier that the Army 2018 expo is taking place in the Patriot Expocenter in Kubinka, Moscow Oblast on August 21-26.



