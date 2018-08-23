By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has recently held a governmental meeting, the Tajik news agency Avesta reported.

The fulfilment of the president’s instructions and the implementation of governmental decrees were discussed at the meeting.

The president summed up the results of his state visit to Uzbekistan. This visit with its effective results will be inscribed in the history of relations between the two neighbouring countries. One of the significant results is that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reached the level of strategic partnership.

The Tajik and Uzbek peoples once again become closer as a result of state return visits of heads of state, signing of documents, holding of business forums, exhibitions of industrial products of countries, cultural programs and friendship event in both countries, opening of 16 border checkpoints between the republics, restoration of air communication, highways, significant activity of the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and other factors.

President Rahmon expressed sincere gratitude to industrialists, businessmen and

entrepreneurs for presenting the best samples of goods and products, industrial achievements of the country at the exhibition entitled "Made in Tajikistan", as well as cultural and art figures for organizing an interesting program at the event entitled "Friendship Event".

Taking into account the importance of the results of the visit and adoption of the necessary documents on cooperation, the president instructed the government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the board of the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission for the Development and Strengthening of Relations and the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation to take concrete measures to implement the signed documents.

Other instructions were given in connection with comprehensive preparation for the nationwide celebration of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

