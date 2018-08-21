By Kamila Aliyeva

Europe's largest car rental company Sixt has entered the Uzbek market.

Recently, an official presentation of the local branch of the company - Sixt Uzbekistan - was held in Tashkent, Uzbek media outlets reported.

“Sixt provides cars for rent in more than 110 countries. Now residents and guests of Uzbekistan will be able to use this service. The advantage of the company is that you can rent a car with or without a driver, at affordable prices, for trips around Uzbekistan,” the Uzbek Association of private tourist organizations said.

Sixt is the oldest car rental company in Europe, founded in 1912 in Munich (Germany). To date, it has 4,500 offices of car rent around the world.

This is a single provider of car rental services, international car booking, operational leasing, and selling cars for private and corporate clients. The annually renewed car fleet consists of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and other brands.

At the end of July, Uzbekistan was allowed to rent a car without a notarized document for a period of 30 days. This is procided based on changes and amendments introduced in Article 565 of the Civil Code.

As a result, legal entities that provide services for the rental of cars and motor vehicles can conclude contracts with individuals in simple written form for up to thirty days. To register a lease, in addition to the passport, only an international driving license will be required. As a result, citizens of Uzbekistan and foreign tourists can rent a car for up to 30 days without notarizing and registering with the interior bodies.

The first services for short-term car rental are planned to be launched in four tourist centers of Uzbekistan - Bukhara, Tashkent, Samarkand and Khorezm.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz