Iran's non-oil exports to Germany witnessed a 275.32 percent and 0.63 percent rise in weight and value, respectively, in the first four months of the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 21).

The exports rose to 53,198 tons worth $94.1 million during the four months, IRNA reported.

Saffron, date, pistachio, jam, jelly, and watermelon were among the main exported commodities to the European country.

Iran exported 274 tons of pistachio, 155 tons of date, 3.705 kg of jam and 393 tons of watermelon to Germany during the period.

Germany and Iran have a long history of friendly relations.

Before the sanctions in 2005, bilateral trade amounted to almost €5 billion, while in 2015, only half was left. It did not come to a standstill, even in periods of sanctions, because not all goods were subject to sanctions.

After 2016, numerous German companies have reopened their representative offices in Iran, selling their products in the Iranian market, and plan investments with Iranian partners.

