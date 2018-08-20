By Trend

Uzbekistan and Turkey plan to increase mutual trade turnover to $5 billion in 2018, the Uzbek media quoted Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmet Basar Sen as saying.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted that the trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan has recently reached record levels and will reach $ 2 billion by the end of 2018.

Sen noted that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev invites entrepreneurs from Turkey to invest in the economy of Uzbekistan.

"Everything possible is being done to create all conditions for Turkish business," Sen said.

The ambassador said that the mutual visits of the presidents and meetings of the business circles of the two countries contributed to the improvement of economic relations and the growth of trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan.

In 1H2018, Turkey entered the list of top five foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $940 million.

In addition, in the seven months of 2018, Turkey has taken the first place by the number of new foreign enterprises in Uzbekistan. Some 147 enterprises have been established with the participation of the capital of residents of Turkey.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz