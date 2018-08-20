By Kamila Aliyeva

The trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan has recently reached record levels, Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmet Bashar Shen told Anadolu.

This figure is expected to reach $2 billion by the end of the year, said Shen, who arrived in Ankara to participate in the 10th conference of ambassadors.

At the next stage, the two countries will focus on the trade turnover of $5 billion, he added.

Sen said that the decision to form a "high-level strategic cooperation council" between the two countries was made during a visit by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Uzbekistan last April.

“There were some disagreements related to the economy between Turkey and Uzbekistan in the past, but today President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev invites Turkish businessmen to invest in the Uzbek economy and does everything possible to create all conditions for the Turkish business,” he said.

The ambassador recalled that in the last two years the leaders of the two countries made mutual visits and held meetings with businessmen.

“All this contributed to the improvement of economic relations and the growth of trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan,” Shen added.

In 2017, the volume of bilateral trade increased by 30 percent to $1.5 billion. In the first quarter of this year, this indicator increased by 20 percent. Uzbekistan is ready to expand supply of products of light, chemical, metallurgical industry, engineering, electrical engineering, leather and footwear and agricultural goods to the Turkish market. The Uzbek-Turkish trade house, opened in Istanbul, is set to play an important role in this regard.

There are currently about 500 companies in Uzbekistan with Turkish capital, 100 of which are representative offices. They carry out activities in the sectors of textile, food, hotel management, building materials, plastic, medication, and services. The investments of the Turkish side in the economy of Uzbekistan are about $1 billion.

There are 114 companies in Turkey with Uzbek capital. Only last year more than 20 enterprises with the participation of Turkey's investments were organized and 53 companies were accredited in Uzbekistan.

