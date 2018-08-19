Trend:

Iran's first vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri said that the government is ready to continuously reform its economic policies so as to promote the strong points and remove the weak points.

Speaking during a meeting with a group of young economists on Aug. 19, Jahangiri said management of national affairs and checking any harm to the public lives in the sanctions era is top on agenda of the government plans, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Referring to setting up think tanks and action groups in the US for imposing new sanctions against Iran, the vice-president urged accurate planning and showing timely reactions to harness sanctions.

'We need to implement plans in the face of US measure so that the least pressure and damage would affect the different ranks of people, particularly the vulnerable class of society,' Jahangiri said.