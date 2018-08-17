By Trend

Six million soms of Kyrgyz budgetary funds are provided annually for technology parks on the basis of three Kyrgyz universities, Oskonbai Kozubayev, head of the Innovation and Strategic Development Department of the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation (Kyrgyzpatent) under the Government of Kyrgyzstan said, Kabar news agency reported.

He said that the universities, on the basis of which the inventive sites are being formed, were selected on a competitive basis.

“The plans of the technology parks are ready,” Kozubayev said. “They were developed in cooperation with the Estonian experts. This turned out to be a complicated and painstaking work, and experts from Austria and Finland also helped us.”

He said that competitive selection was completed at the beginning of this year, and the process of legal registration of the selected sites has already been completed.

Technology parks are being created on the basis of three universities: the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture named after N.Isanov and the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I.Razzakov, as well as the Osh Technological University named after Academician M.Adyshev, Kozubayev noted.

“All funding for the contests of best innovation project for 2015-2017 and for the creation of technology parks is carried out at the expense of Kyrgyzpatent,” he added. “For example, 74 applications were submitted for the contest of the best innovation project in three years. However, the interdepartmental commission selected 11 projects, the implementation of which is estimated at 6.695 million soms. This is while 6 million soms will be allocated for one year of the operation of the technology parks.”

(69.5 Kyrgyz soms = 1 USD on Aug. 17)

