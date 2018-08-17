By Kamila Aliyeva

As many as 259,900 tons of oil products, totaling $ 180.9 million, were imported by Tajikistan in January-July 2018, Avesta reported.

On average, the cost of one ton of oil products was $ 696, which is $ 134 more than in the same period last year. In January-July 2017, 227,300 tons of oil products at a price of $ 562 per ton were imported by the republic.

Russia remains the main supplier of oil products. Also, Tajikistan imported oil products from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and other countries.

Meanwhile, the import of liquefied gas to Tajikistan for the indicated period amounted to 219,100 tons worth $ 101.3 million. On average, the cost of one ton of liquefied gas was $ 463. Last year, during this period, 206,000 tons of liquefied gas was imported. Liquefied gas is supplied to Tajikistan mainly from Kazakhstan.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, currently more than 60 percent of the country's automobile transport uses liquefied gas as fuel.

In the second half of June this year, prices for fuels and lubricants, liquefied gas, gasoline, diesel fuel significantly increased in the republic. Then the antimonopoly service of the country stated that one of the reasons for the prices growth is an increase in the cost of oil products on world exchanges and, accordingly, in the countries of suppliers of these products.

