By Trend

Ukrainian acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Maxim Martynyuk has called for more trade relations with Iran in various spheres, particularly between the food industries, IRNA news agency reported on Aug. 15.

Martynyuk, in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Kiev Mohammad Beheshti, said that Ukraine sees Iran not only as an important partner, but also as a main regional country.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, presented a report on the bilateral ties between the two nations in various fields.