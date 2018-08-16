By Trend

Vienna hosted the Kyrgyz-Austrian business forum in the construction sphere on August 13-14, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Kabar news agency reported.

Kyrgyz entrepreneurs and representatives of Austrian companies took part in the forum.

During the forum, Austrian companies presented their projects in the field of production of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly construction materials and the use of the latest innovative technologies in construction. Kyrgyz businessmen expressed interest in these projects and the parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in this sphere.