By Kamila Aliyeva

The delegation of the U.S. Trade Representative will be on a visit to Uzbekistan on August 15-16, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan said.

The delegation includes Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Mark Linscott, Assistant US Trade Representative for Trade Policy and Economics Edward Gresser and Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Zeba Reyazuddin.

The U.S. delegation will discuss with the government officials of Uzbekistan the requirements for continuing the use of the U.S. program, “General System of Preferences” (GSP), as well as the process of Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Previously, agreements on the assistance of the American side, including the technical one, in the process of Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO were reached.

The discussions will consider the role of protecting intellectual property rights and eradicating forced labor in accordance with international standards that are necessary to continue to receive the benefits of the trading system under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences program.

The Office of the Trade Representative is the United States government agency responsible for formulating and recommending trade policy to the President of the United States, conducting trade negotiations at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and coordinating the government's trade policy throughout the country.

