President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov visited today the "Atalyk-Ozgon" enterprise, a branch of the "Eldan Atalyk" agro-industrial complex in Uzgen district of Osh region in the framework of a two-day working trip to Osh and Jalal-Abad regions of the country, Kabar agency reported.

The head of state got acquainted with the work of the enterprise, which is engaged in providing local farmers with quality seeds, cultivation of garlic and safflower, as well as their processing, the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Office of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan said in a statement.

The General Director of the enterprise Turat Ukubaev said that 203 farmers of Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts were provided with more than 20 tons of garlic seeds, which were sown on 20 hectares of land.

Also a safflower oil processing plant with a production capacity of 50 tons/day has been built.

Ukubaev noted that safflower grows in arid areas, and does not require much water. This region is very well suited for growing safflower. Local farmers can grow safflower themselves and hand it over for processing to the production units of the enterprise.

The enterprise is also engaged in leasing and servicing of agricultural machinery, sale of agricultural products and laboratory services on determining safety of products. A total of $3.5 million was spent on the modernization of the enterprise.

Zheenbekov, having got acquainted with the work of the enterprise and the plans of its executive staff, noted the great importance of such a processing enterprise in the regions.

“One such enterprise can provide many residents with jobs. One of the most important goals of the state is to increase and support precisely the processing enterprises in the regions,” the president stressed and expressed gratitude to the management and the staff of the enterprise for their work.

