By Kamila Aliyeva

Tashkent hosted the Uzbek-Chinese business forum on cooperation in the textile industry with the participation of representatives of the textile industry of the two countries on August 15.

The forum was organized by the Uztekstilprom Association in conjunction with the Chinese National Council for Textiles and Clothing, with the participation of the leadership of the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Investments, UzTrade JSC of the Foreign Trade Ministry, the Economy Ministry.

The purpose of this forum was to establish cooperation between Uzbek and Chinese companies specializing in the textile and apparel-knitting industry, as well as the production and supply of finished textile products to the Chinese market.

During the business forum, Chinese guests were provided with detailed information about the created opportunities and benefits, in particular for Chinese investors.

Participants noted that two countries have great potential for further development of Uzbek-Chinese trade and economic cooperation. And this visit will serve as an additional incentive for Chinese investors to start their activities in Uzbekistan.

The Chinese delegation included 33 representatives of China's associations and textile companies, in particular, the Subcommittee on Textile Industry, the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the China National Clothing Association, the China Non-Woven Fabric and Industrial Textile Association, the Chinese Cotton Textile Association, the Chinese Association of Knitting Industry, Chinese Textile Information Center, 19 large companies from Shanghai, Qingdao, Nanyang Province, etc.

In the course of the visit that lasted five days, the delegation got acquainted with the investment potential of the Bukhara, Kashkadarya, Samarkand and Syrdarya regions, visited enterprises with the participation of Chinese investments, “LT International” and the Peng Sheng Industrial Park, the press service of the Uztekstilprom reported.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz