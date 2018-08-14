By Kamila Aliyeva

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to allocate more than $300 million to Tajikistan for the period of 2019-2021. This was announced by ADB Vice-President Wencai Zhang at a meeting with journalists in Dushanbe, Avesta reported.

A new operational plan is being prepared for the next three years (2019-2021), according to which the bank intends to provide the country with over $300 million in financial assistance, according to the vice-president

These funds will be used to implement projects to rehabilitate key transport corridors, support energy sector reforms and improve energy infrastructure, as well as develop the financial sector.

Supported industries also include projects to improve labor skills, the investment climate, food security, develop health services and a climate resilience project.

Wencai Zhang also noted that since 1998, ADB has allocated over $ 1.6 million to Tajikistan, more than $ 1.1 billion of which are grant funds, while the rest - soft loans.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. In 2018, ADB is celebrating 20 years of cooperation with Tajikistan. ADB's partnership with Tajikistan, which began in 1998, allowed for rehabilitating or building a new transport and energy infrastructure in the country, helped social development, expanded agricultural production and supported regional cooperation and trade.

The Asian Development Bank was founded in 1966. The mission of the bank is to reduce poverty in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) through inclusive economic and environmentally sustainable growth, as well as regional integration. The head office of ADB is located in the capital of the Philippines - the city of Manila. The bank's shareholders are 67 countries, 48 of which are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

