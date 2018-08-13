By Kamila Aliyeva

The passenger car production in Uzbekistan amounted to 94,370 units in January-July 2018, thus showing an increase of 18.8 percent compared to the same period in 2017, according to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

In January-July 2018, the output of trucks was 1,920 units, which is 18.2 percent less compared to the same period in 2017.

Production of buses in Uzbekistan in the reported period 2018 amounted to 303 and registered a decrease of 36.5 percent compared to January-July 2017.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan increased the output of tractors by 7.5 times to 2,400 units.

Car industry occupies one of the leading places in the economy of Uzbekistan. A significant number of the country's population is employed in this sector of industry.

The vast majority of automotive enterprises in Uzbekistan are joint ventures with foreign partners. This shows that the country is successfully working to create a favorable investment climate.

The main production companies are GM Uzbekistan, SamAvto, JV MAN Auto-Uzbekistan and GM Powertrain Uzbekistan.

The automotive industry has undergone significant reform last year. Simplification of the procedure for buying cars is intended to increase the demand for them, and the expansion of export opportunities will make this Uzbek brand even more popular abroad.

Since 1998 Uzbekistan has been a member of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA).

