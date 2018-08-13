By Trend

The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan held a meeting with a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) led by the senior adviser of Credit Department Kenji Hosono, said a message from the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties noted the productive nature of the cooperation established between Turkmenistan and the largest Japanese companies.

It was also noted at the meeting that the promising areas for partnership are oil and gas and chemical sectors, electricity, industry and transport spheres.

The representatives of the Japanese bank expressed interest in the intensification of relations and expressed their readiness to take an active part in the implementation of large-scale projects in Turkmenistan, the message says.

The State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan and JBIC signed an agreement on cooperation in 2013.

The website of the Turkmen bank said "the government of Turkmenistan plans to build a number of petrochemical factories and factories for the production of fertilizers using natural gas as raw materials."

A number of agreements and contracts were signed between Turkmengaz, Turkmenkhimiya and Turkmennebit (Turkmenoil) state concerns and Japanese Sojitz, Chiyoda, Nippon, ITOCHU, JGC, Kawasaki, TOYO, Mitsui, Tsukishima, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo companies in 2013.

It was reported then that the total cost of the planned joint projects exceeded $10 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz