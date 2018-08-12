Trend:

Ankara's ready to refuse dollars and euros in the country's trade with its partners, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"We are preparing to carry on trade in national currencies with China, Russia, Iran, Ukraine, which account for the largest volume of bilateral trade. If European countries want to get free from the dollar pressure, we are ready to create a similar system with them," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.