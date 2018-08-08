By Trend

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan held negotiations between working groups of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border, Uzbek media reported.

According to the report, talks were held on August 1-7 in Fergana, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of field surveys and continued with the remaining sections of the state border.

Within the framework of the negotiations, two areas within the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, bordering the Batken province of Kyrgyzstan (Shakhimardan and Gaznov) were marked.

As a result of the talks, a protocol was signed in which the parties scheduled dates for field surveys of the remaining sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border within Ferghana and Namangan regions of Uzbekistan bordering Batken and Jalal-Abad regions of Kyrgyzstan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz