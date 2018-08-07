By Trend

Government of Tajikistan has approved the forecast of economic growth for the next year, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda said, Sputnik Tajikistan reports.

He noted that the document was prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

"We made new assessments of developments in the changing situation. We were able to keep inflation at the projected level, and in the forecast for 2019 we took into account all the factors that can affect the growth of the country's economy," the minister said.

Hikmatullozoda noted that economic growth in the country should reach 7.3 percent this year, and it is expected that this figure will amount to 7-7.6 percent in 2019.

"We have every reason to say that we will be able to ensure this level of economic growth. The volume of attracted investments, the growth of financing, industry, agriculture, the volume of services give us reasons to say that the projected growth will be provided," he stressed.

The minister believes that inflation in the country will be kept at 5 percent by the end of the year, although it was previously predicted that this figure will amount to 7 percent. At the same time, inflation is projected at 6.3 percent for the next year.

---

