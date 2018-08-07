By Kamila Aliyeva

American Halliburton, a company which provides products and services to the energy industry, and Uzbekneftegaz plan to jointly implement projects in foreign markets, Podrobno.uz reported.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Alisher Sultanov and Halliburton’s Eastern Hemisphere President Joe Rainey held talks in Tashkent on August 6.

Rainey noted that he closely follows changes in the economic and political spheres of Uzbekistan. At the same time, he stressed the company's long-standing intention to enter the Uzbek market, and expressed the hope that today is the best time to become part of the positive changes taking place in the country.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation, following which the agreements on several issues were reached. According to the meeting’s results, it was decided that Halliburton will open a permanent office in Uzbekistan. It was also agreed upon that work to determine the interaction scheme for increasing production of liquid hydrocarbons from low-yield wells will continue. In addition, a joint working group will consider the possibility of joint participation in projects in foreign markets.

At the end of the meeting, President of Halliburton stressed that they are interested not only in supplying equipment, but in establishing long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with the full presence of the company in Uzbekistan. To this end, Rainey plans to attract the best specialists of Halliburton to cooperate with Uzbekneftegaz.

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With over 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

