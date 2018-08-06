By Trend

Uzbek automaker GM Uzbekistan could not sell a single car in Russia in July 2018, the Automobile Manufacturers Committee of the Association of European Businesses said Aug. 6.

In January-July of 2018, the company's total sales in Russia dropped by 17 percent compared to the same period in 2017 and reached 5,180 units.

The share of GM Uzbekistan in the Russian market in January-July 2018 was 0.5 percent compared to 0.7 percent for the same period in 2017.

Interestingly, the company couldn’t sell a single car in Russia in back in June as well. The company’s share in the Russian market was 0.6 percent.

It was earlier reported that the company's sales in Russia fell to 508 cars in May 2018, which is 58 percent less compared to May 2017.

