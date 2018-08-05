5 August 2018 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
US actor Steven Seagal, who also has Russian citizenship, has been appointed the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative for the Russian-US humanitarian ties, the ministry said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.
"Steven Seagal has been appointed a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Russian-US humanitarian ties. The task is to contribute to further development of the Russian-US relations in the humanitarian area," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.
The ministry stressed that this was a post related to social and political matters without a "monetary reward."
Seagal received Russian citizenship in November 2016.