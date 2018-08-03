By Trend

An Iranian deputy oil minister said the government has no plans to introduce gasoline rationing or increase the fuel’s price.

“The government and parliament have made no decision to introduce gasoline rationing,” Alireza Sadeghabadi said on August 3, Mehr news agency reported.

He further stressed that the government does not lack refining capacity and is facing no problem in supplying and distributing gasoline to fuel stations.

The deputy minister further rejected reports about the government’s plan to ration gasoline as rumors.

Ahead of new US sanctions against Tehran scheduled to kick in on August 4, cars in a number of Iranian provinces, including Sari, stretched along main streets on Thursday night and at gasoline stations over uncertainty about when or if rationing would be implemented.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

