The government of Tajikistan is considering the issue of increasing tariffs for electricity.

This was stated by the head of the state energy holding, Barqi Tojik, Mirzo Ismoilzoda at a meeting with journalists in Dushanbe on August 2.

“Last year, we submitted a report to the antimonopoly service about our incomes and expenses, after which a working group was set up to study the proposal to raise electricity tariffs and draw up a corresponding project,” he said, Avesta reported.

According to the head of Barqi Tojik, the working group provided its options for raising tariffs, which was sent to the relevant ministries and departments.

“Profile ministries and departments will study the issue, forward their findings to the government, which will make a final decision,” the head of the state energy holding explained.

According to Ismoilzoda, when considering and discussing options for increasing tariffs for electricity, the social situation of the population of the republic is taken into account, and a decision will be made on this basis.

“Barqi Tochik acts as the executor. That is, if the relevant decision of the government, concerning raising the tariffs, is enforced, then we must fulfill it,” he concluded.

On July 18, at a meeting with journalists, the first deputy of the antimonopoly service of the country Nazar Odinazoda said that the state energy holding proposes to raise tariffs for electric and heat energy.

The representative of the Antimonopoly Service noted that the methodology, according to which the proposal is considered, provides for several options.

“One option involves a 15-percent increase in tariffs for electricity and heat. The final decision on this issue will be made by the government,” he added.

The last time the tariffs for electricity in Tajikistan were changed on October 1, 2017. At present, the population pays 16.85 dirams per kilowatt of electricity. If the government approves the proposed 15-percent increase, the cost of electricity for the population will be 19.37 dirams per kilowatt.

Tariffs for industrial and non-industrial consumers make up 40.99 dirams per 1 kW, for public sector consumers, municipal enterprises and sports complexes - 16.85 dirams, for water pumps and pump stations for machine irrigation, repair and production bases of the Agency for Land Reclamation and Irrigation under the Government - 5.86 dirams (from April 1 to September 30) and 16.85 dirams (from October 1 to March 31), for reclamation vertical wells, reclamation pumping stations - 5.8 dirams.

Tariffs for the use of electric power in electric boilers producing hot water and heating for facilities are 101.54 dirams per kilowatt (for non-budgetary sphere) and 30.15 dirams (for budget organizations and institutions).

