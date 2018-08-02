By Trend

Construction of a new overpass at the intersection of the Bunyodkor Avenue and Chupanat Street in Tashkent will be completed in the coming days, Uzbek media reported referring to the Uzbekistan Railways.

Total length of the bridge is 667.5 meters, height - 8 meters, width - 24.5 meters. Two elevated pedestrian crossings (each 124 meters long) are built nearby.

They are equipped with special lifts and escalators for the elderly and disabled.

Special attention was paid to the installation of a modern lighting system, improvement and landscaping of the surrounding area.

---

