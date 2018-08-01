By Kamila Aliyeva

The Tajik air carrier, Somon Air, has resumed flights en route Dushanbe-Tashkent-Dushanbe on July 28, Tajik media outlets reported.

The flight time is 45 minutes, according to the airline. Flights on the route will be carried out on the fifth days of the week. From the Uzbek side, Uzbekistan Airlines performs the flight on this route.

The company's statement says that this was done “to develop and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the field of air transportation.”

In August, Somon Air plans to start flights on the Dushanbe-Bukhara-Dushanbe route.

In 2018, Central Asian nations of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan resumed air connection between the two capital cities after 25 years of halt.

The first technical flight from Dushanbe to Tashkent was performed on February 10. It delivered a delegation of Tajik aviation authorities, journalists and 14 passengers to the capital of Uzbekistan.

The official opening of regular flights was to be held on February 20, but the Tashkent airport refused to accept the Tajik aircraft. Uzbekistan explained its position by the fact that the Tajik carrier did not provide the necessary documentation in time for the scheduled flight on February 20.

Meanwhile, visa regime currently operates between the two Central Asian countries. Flights between the two countries were terminated in the autumn of 1992, and in 2000, Uzbekistan introduced a visa regime for travel to Tajikistan.

The air traffic was interrupted with the beginning of civil war in Tajikistan, there were virtually no commercial, economic and political ties. The relations began to restore in 2016.

In autumn 2016, a protocol on cooperation was signed between the civil aviation authorities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the air transport sector. Under the signed Protocol, the Dushanbe –Tashkent – Dushanbe flight is operated by Somon Air and Uzbekistan Airways.

Somon Air is the national carrier in Tajikistan with an office headquartered in Dushanbe. The airline operations are based at Dushanbe International Airport. The airline started operating on February 5, 2008 with regular flights to Moscow.

Today, Somon Air successfully carries out flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Russia and Kazakhstan. The fleet park of the airline includes aircrafts Boeing 737-300, -800 and -900.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz