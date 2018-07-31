By Trend

Prices for cars, produced by GM Uzbekistan, are determined only by the manufacturer, based on cost, ensuring profitability of production and demand for cars, the Finance Ministry of Uzbekistan stated the message published as an explanation of the increase in prices for cars produced by GM Uzbekistan, which is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The ministry noted that since Jan. 1, 2018, powers of state bodies, organizations and government commissions to approve price limits for products, raw materials, volumes and dislocation of their distribution (with the exception of socially significant and strategic products, the list of which is defined the Cabinet of Ministers) have been abolished.

The corresponding legislation changes have been approved by the presidential decree “On measures to improve the competitive environment, eradicate conditions for abuse and theft in provision of fuel and energy resources and other highly liquid products, strengthen payment discipline, and reduce receivables and payables”.

GM Uzbekistan cars are not included in the list of socially significant and strategic types of goods, the prices of which are subject to state regulation. Thus, the state regulation of GM Uzbekistan car prices is not carried out by any state body or commission, as well as by the Finance Ministry.

Chairman of the Board of the automobile company Uzavtosanoat JSC Shavkat Umurzakov earlier announced at the meeting of the International Press Club that Uzbek automaker GM Uzbekistan will raise prices for cars.

According to Umurzakov, the prices for the company's cars will grow by an average of 14 percent. The chairman of the board, however, noted that the company plans to provide discounts for consumers.

Umurzakov's statement aroused a storm of public indignation. Many consider fighting against underproduction by raising prices an illogical move. Some even sound calls to boycott GM Uzbekistan products.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz