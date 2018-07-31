By Kamila Aliyeva

The interest of Turkish companies in the markets of Central Asian countries is increasing.

One of the largest Turkish holdings Anadolu Group is showing interest in implementing a number of projects in various spheres of the economy of Uzbekistan, Podrobno.uz reported.

This became known following the talks held between Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov and the delegation of the Anadolu Group holding led by Chairman Tuncay Ozilhan.

“We are closely watching the changes, as well as the news that are happening now in Uzbekistan. The new strategy for building relationships with investors, creating favorable conditions for the investment climate, currency liberalization, open economy - it means a lot for us, these give us confidence and an incentive. We are interested in implementing priority projects in various directions and are aimed at long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Ozilhan said during the talks.

The meeting also stressed that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey reached a new level. This pace and momentum were given due to fruitful mutual visits of the heads of state.

The guests stressed that they highly appreciate Uzbekistan's efforts in strengthening and expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation with Turkey.

Ozilhan expressed his willingness to implement various joint projects, to bring best practices and new technologies to the implementation of priority modernization programs, technical and technological re-equipment of industry and infrastructure.

The parties came to a preliminary agreement on strengthening the interaction of the two countries' potential in such areas as agriculture, healthcare, textile industry, production of modern construction materials, and machine building. In the near future, it is planned to create a working group to identify investment directions.

Anadolu Group (Anadolu Grupu) was founded by the families Yazıcı and Ozilhan in 1950 in Turkey. Today, the holding, which unites 80 companies, 61 production facilities and about 29,000 employees, operates in 18 countries of the world - from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The main business lines include the production of beer and non-alcoholic beverages, automotive, retail and financial sectors.

