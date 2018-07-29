By Trend

The amount of investments in the fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region reached 256 billion tenge in January-June 2018, which is six percent more than in 2017, head of the local executive body of Mangystau region Eraly Tugzhanov said at the meeting devoted to the results of socio-economic development of the region in January-June 2018.

“The positive dynamics was achieved in all major indicators of social and economic development in January-June,” he said.

"The gross regional product (GRP) for the first quarter of this year was 659.4 billion tenge, the real growth of GRP was 101.2 percent (104.1 percent across the country)," Tugzhanov said.

Moreover, the share of the manufacturing sector in total industrial production has increased over the past three years from five percent to nine percent. The production volumes increased by 12 percent and amounted to 119 billion tenge.

(346.15 KZT = $1 on July 29)