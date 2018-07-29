By Trend

An office within the ‘Protecting Business and Investments’ project, created for the anti-corruption support of investors, has recently opened in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, the country’s Kazinform international news agency reported citing the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption’s corruption prevention department on Aktobe region.

The office opened as part of the meeting of the Investor Council, chaired by acting head of local government in Aktobe region Kayrat Bekenov.

The main goal of the project is to protect investors from all kinds of corruption risks that an entrepreneur faces not only within the entrepreneurial activity, but also in everyday life when implementing an investment project.

The office was created within the Memorandum of Cooperation between the country’s Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Investment and Development to simplify the process of investing in the country’s economy, as well as preventing bureaucratic procedures and corruption facts.

In his welcoming speech, head of the department of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Rasul Medetov stressed that the agency guarantees full protection to interested investors against corruption risks in Kazakhstan.

"The agency intends to react quickly to every fact of impeding the activity of investors,” he said.