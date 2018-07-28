An Armenian court ordered former President Robert Kocharyan should be detained on charges of usurping power, Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan said, Reuters reported.

Kocharyan, who served as Armenia’s second president from 1998 to 2008, was in court and taken into custody, the lawyer added.

Investigators have charged Kocharyan with attempting to overthrow the constitutional order after 2008 elections, when his ally Serzh Sarksyan was elected his successor.

Kocharyan has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.