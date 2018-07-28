Trend:

The political consultations were held in Pyongyang between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

From the Turkmen side, the delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev, and from the North Korean side - Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, economic, cultural fields within the international organizations.

The sides expressed confidence that the political consultations held in Pyongyang will play a big role in intensification of the friendship of the peoples of the two countries and strengthening the Turkmen-Korean cooperation in all spheres.

The importance of ensuring a political dialogue at the level of the heads of Turkmenistan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which will give impetus to the dynamic development of bilateral relations, was stressed.

An interest in development of trade relations, establishment of a legal framework for bilateral cooperation was expressed during the meeting.

Among the areas of mutual interest, energy, transport and agriculture were stressed.

Following the consultations, a program of cooperation between the ministries for 2018-2020 was signed.