By Trend

Almost 30 percent of registered vehicles in Georgia are diesel powered, announces Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Agenda reports.

More specifically, as of December 31, 2017 out of 1,228,100 vehicles registered in Georgia 352,245 vehicles were diesel powered.

Also, 100,000 of them were trucks, 53,500 - passenger vehicles, 28,400 – agricultural vehicles, 4, 400 – special techniques, 11 400 – specialised vehicles and 1,030,300 – cars.

All these vehicles (197,700 in total), except cars, are mostly diesel powered. As for cars (1,030,300 in total), 15 percent of them (154,545 cars) are diesel powered, announced the ministry.

As Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced in 2016 18 percent of imported vehicles were diesel powered.