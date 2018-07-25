By Trend

Turkmenistan will propose to consider the issue of convening a high-level conference on disarmament in Ashgabat during the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York in September, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement July 25.

Turkmenistan considers the further joint efforts of states in disarmament, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and other types of weapons, fighting terrorism and extremism, and combating the illicit trafficking of drugs and their precursors as priority areas in activity of international community.

Turkmenistan supports the early entry into force of the treaty on the universal prohibition of nuclear tests and strengthening the verification mechanism of this document as one of the effective tools for ensuring non-proliferation, disarmament and nuclear safety in the world.

In this context, it is proposed to consider the issue of convening of a high-level conference on disarmament in Ashgabat. "Such a conference, in our opinion, will serve as an important step in identifying and bringing together different approaches and views in the field of arms control and limitation in the region as a whole, ensuring and strengthening the system of regional security and stability," the message says.

Turkmenistan carries out a proactive policy of cooperation with the UN Counter-Terrorism Office in the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. The Ashgabat Declaration adopted in 2011 and the Action Plan on Combating Terrorism in Central Asia have become a significant contribution to the unification of multilateral efforts to combat the terrorist threat.

---

