By Trend

Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, the head of Iran's Plan and Budget Organization, has resigned from his post amid fallout over the crisis facing the country's economy.

According to IRINN on July 25, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht has submitted his resignation, but it has not been accepted yet.

“I have tendered my resignation from my post to the president,” Tasnim quoted Nobakht as saying on Wednesday.

He added, “I am ready to resign as soon as possible”.

It came after the Iranian president appointed a public banker as the head of the country’s central bank.

President Hassan Rouhani picked Abdolnaser Hemmati to run the country’s financial regulator. It said Hemmati will replace outgoing central bank head Valiollah Seif.

Hemmati ran the public Melli bank in Iran. He also served as the head of the country’s Iran Insurance Company. Hemmati takes over the central bank as new US sanctions against Tehran are on the way.

Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

