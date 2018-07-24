By Trend

Uzbekistan will allocate a loan of $100 million for the development of the business of three Tajik banks, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported, referring to Avesta news agency.

The funds will be distributed between his credit institution "Orienbank" and the "Eskhata" Bank, the Chairman of "Amonatbonk" Rukhullo Khakimzoda said.

They will receive the loan at 8% per annum if the loan is given for the period of one year, and at 9% per annum if the loan repayment period is from 1 to 3 years.

Entrepreneurs should use these funds for the import of goods from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan and their subsequent sale.

As of today, 12 Tajik companies have expressed interest in loans in the total amount of $19.9 million, their applications will be considered by credit organizations in the near future.

It was reported earlier that, the German bank Deutsche Bank AG intends to allocate 500 million euros to the National Bank of Uzbekistan.

