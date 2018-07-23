By Trend

A special page has been created in Uzbekistan, where citizens of the country can leave their proposals on the new version of the Tax code.

The work is underway for the development of a new version of the Tax code in accordance with the presidential decree "On measures for radical improvement of the activities of the state tax service", UzDaily.uz reported.

The working group on the development of a new version of the Tax Code has begun to enact. A special page was created on the portal of electronic tax services, where the suggestions for the new version of the Code can be left.

The State Tax Committee noted that, the working group will take into account all proposals, while the authors of the proposals can be invited to enter the working group.

---

