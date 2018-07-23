By Trend

Japanese YKK Group, world’s largest zipper manufacturer, has no plans to open office or launch production in Uzbekistan, the company representative told Trend on July 19.

"We have no plan to open an office in Uzbekistan now… In any case, it is incorrect information, unfortunately. So we cannot answer your questions," the source in the Japanese company said.

He added that the YKK Group, though, have offices in CIS countries, such as Russia and Kazakhstan.

Thus, the company refuted Uzbek media’s reports on YKK Group’s alleged plans to open its office in Uzbekistan.

Strangely, the announcement was first made by the press service of the Uztekstilprom (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association on July 9. The association asserted that it hosted a meeting with the delegation of the Japanese YKK Group led by the head of the Central Asian office of the company Yasuhiro Yamashita.

Allegedly, the sides discussed prospects for establishing bilateral cooperation of Uzbek textile manufacturers with the YKK Group.

According to the Uztekstilprom’s press service, following the meeting, the sides discussed possibility of opening an office of YKK Group in Uzbekistan, as well as creation of a joint venture on production of textile accessories and fittings.

Also, the negotiations with manufacturers of sewing and knitted products of Namangan region were being planned to be held during the visit of the Japanese delegation.

The YKK Group is a Japanese group of manufacturing companies. As the world's largest zipper manufacturer, it also manufactures other fastening products, architectural products, plastic hardware and industrial machinery.

YKK produces fasteners and architectural products at 109 YKK facilities in 71 countries worldwide.

YKK Group’s Central Asian office is currently located in Kazakshtan.

