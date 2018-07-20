By Trend

In accordance with the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, six small industrial zones will be created on the area of ​​149.3 hectares in Namangan city, as well as in Namangan, Narin, Pap, Turakurgan and Chust districts, UzDaily news agency reported.

“These small industrial zones will be created on the territory of empty or unused buildings and facilities on the basis of public-private partnership,” said Ibrohim Sattarov, head of Namangan regional council of Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party.

“This will allow entrepreneurs to start their activity in a short time without constructing a new building, and also to save their own and state budget funds," he said.

Construction is underway in the Pakhtalikkul industrial zone on an area of ​​about 2.8 hectares by 15 business entities. In the coming days it is planned to complete the construction and launch production plants. The full involvement of projects in the industrial zone will make it possible to establish production of men's, women's and children's footwear, garments and other products, and about 800 jobs will be created.

