The World Bank and the Ministry of public education of Uzbekistan will carry out the first pilot project worth $30 million, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

"The aim of this project will be to improve the management of public finances, as well as to implement reforms and restructuring in the system of public education. The concept of this project will be developed and submitted to the leadership of the Ministry of public education in the near future. An expert working group involving representatives of the Ministry of public education (MPE), the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank will also be established for the implementation of the project. Its launch is scheduled for January 2019, and its implementation will take approximately 4 years," the Ministry of public education said.

The Deputy Minister of public education Atabek Nazirov held the other day talks with the delegation of the World Bank. This meeting was held in the framework of the execution of the president's instructions on the radical improvement of the system of public education.

The World Bank experts were familiarized with the existing problems of administrative and financial management in the system of public education. The issues of complex solution of such problems as non-transparency of administrative and financial management, budget planning, financial control, logistics processes, construction and installation work and fitting-out of schools, unbalanced load of schools and fight against corruption were also discussed.

