By Trend

China will consider the possibility of expanding the list of Russian regions allowed to export grain products to the country, Russia’s agricultural watchdog, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, said in a statement on Friday, TASS reports.

"The issue is about all Russian regions being allowed to supply wheat, soybeans, corn, rice and colza seeds, rather than 1-2 substituent entities as before," the regulator said about the agreement reached during consultations between Russia’s Economic Development Ministry and China’s Commerce Ministry.

The issue may be agreed after the evaluation of phytosanitary risks and respective on-site inspections, the Service added.

In November 2017, the two countries reached an agreement on supplies of oats, buckwheat, flax seeds and sunflower seeds.

Russia’s grain harvest set a record of 135.4 mln tonnes in 2017, including 85.9 mln tonnes of wheat. Grain export reached 52.4 mln tonnes in 2017-2018 agricultural year.

