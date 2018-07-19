By Trend

It is now possible to obtain or replace an individual taxpayer number for individuals on the Single Portal of Interactive State Services of Uzbekistan (SPISSU), "Podrobno.uz " reported referring to the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan.

"This service allows users to apply for a new taxpayer identification number (TIN) or to replace data in a short time, without visiting the tax committee bodies," the Ministry noted.

Now, the citizens of Uzbekistan do not have to visit the tax committee bodies for making changes to the current TIN, for changing the name or personal passport data. This can be done at home through SPISSU or by visiting the nearest office of the Public Services Center.

For registration with the bodies of the State Tax Committee with the assignment of the taxpayer identification number or the introduction of changes in the registration details, a user must choose the necessary option (registration or change of registration details), fill in an electronic application form, attache a scanned copy of the passport, and then send an electronic application to the state tax inspectorate at the main place of residence.

The individual will receive at the email specified in the application the certificate on registration in bodies of the state tax committee within one day from the date of filing of the application.

