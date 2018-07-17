By Trend

There is a need for the construction of the fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said July 17, during the familiarization with the activities of Pavlodar petrochemical plant, the official website of the head of state said.

"Despite the modernization of three existing oil refineries in the country, there is still a need for the construction of the fourth refinery," Nazarbayev said.

The head of state pointed out that, under circumstances of growth of oil production in Kazakhstan, it is necessary to increase its deep processing, by increasing the amount of finished products that meet international standards for supply to domestic and foreign markets.

Addressing the young workers of Pavlodar petrochemical plant, Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that, Pavlodar plant was the last one of the plants built in Soviet times, which was equipped with advanced equipment for that time.

