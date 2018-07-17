By Trend

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda discussed the preparation of a meeting of the leaders of the two countries in Ferghana, Sputnik Tajikistan reported, referring to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his visit to Tajikistan in March, invited Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon to pay a visit to Tashkent.

The delegations of the sides also included heads of ministries and departments, leading economic structures.

The prime ministers discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, first of all, the course of preparation for the forthcoming Uzbek-Tajik summit, the source noted. In particular, it was noted the growth of mutual trade in the 1H2018 by more than 35 percent, compared to the previous year.

According to the ministry, the Uzbek side welcomed the holding of Tajikistan's national industrial exhibition and a joint business forum in Tashkent on the eve of Rahmon's state visit to Uzbekistan.

“The prime ministers expressed confidence that the upcoming Uzbek-Tajik summit would raise interstate relations to a new level and open new prospects for the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and nations”,the statement of Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

Uzbekistan’s president, among the top priorities in the foreign policy sphere, engaged in "resetting" relations with its neighbors in the region. In particular, the dialogue on border and water-energy issues was resumed with Tajikistan.

In April 2017, air flights between capitals resumed in 1992, and in March of this year, after a seven-year break, the southern regions of the two countries were again linked by the railway. At the end of March, an intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa-free travel of citizens of the two countries for up to 30 days entered into force.

---

