Representative for the coordination of the export of agricultural products in the framework of Uzbekistan-China cooperation Dilshod Mullabayev held talks with representatives of the Main State Administration of China on Quality Control, Inspection and Quarantine on the results of exports and future plans.

The Customs Service of China reported that during the talks, issues of export of other types of agricultural products and fruits to China from Uzbekistan were also discussed. Proposals have been made to introduce some changes in the export of sweet cherries.

“Sweet cherry is a difficult product for export, and the phased implementation of protocol requirements in the matter of sending it to the world market has become a great experience for Uzbekistan. For two years of exporting sweet cherry to China, the method of planting cherries has been changed. The quality of the products was improved thanks to the new experience in planting trees away from other plants, keeping a distance of at least 3 meters between seedlings, introducing drip irrigation, and using new pheromone traps for insects. But in the future there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Mullabayev..

In the next season, Uzbekistan intends to supply about 20,000 tons of high-quality cherry in China.



Last year, the head of the State Administration for Quality Control, Inspection and Quarantine of China, Ji Shu Ping, visited Uzbekistan and highly appreciated the quality of fruit in Uzbekistan.

In July 2017, a protocol was signed on the supply of Uzbek sweet cherries to China, according to which representatives of the quality control department, inspection and quarantine of the People’s Republic of China conducted an inspection of places for cultivation of sweet cherries in Uzbekistan.

Currently, Uzbekistan takes fifth place in the production of sweet cherries. And today a number of measures are being taken to ensure the supply of cherries to various developed countries of the world in accordance with their standards and quality requirements.

